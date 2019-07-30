Dueling demonstrations held as Trump visits Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WWBT) - While some were pleased with the president’s appearance in Jamestown, not everyone was happy.
Trump was in Williamsburg on Tuesday to mark the 400th anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World.
A protest broke out right down the road from where President Donald Trump was speaking. The two groups were kept on opposite sides of the road.
“It’s unbelievable... I’ve lived through many a presidential party run and I’ve never seen anything before. It’s just hateful,” Susan Austin, a Trump supporter
More than 100 came out to speak against the president.
“I think it’s all of the above, his hatred toward immigrants, toward people of color and creating division and fear in our country of bringing us all together, like a president is supposed to do," said Robin Levy of Richmond.
Both sides are wishing for a better future for the country, but they all believe it can be achieved in their own way.
“It’s unfortunate. It shouldn’t be this way. We should all be together and I believe Donald Trump believes that. He’s trying to unify us,” said Albert Burckard, a Trump supporter.
“He seems like he wants to take us back instead of forward, so we’re here to fight against that,” said Levy.
There was one protester who interrupted the president’s remarks; he was escorted out by Capitol Police, that protester we now know is Delegate Ibraheem Samirah. He was holding up a sign with the words “Deport Hate” and “Reunite My Family”.
