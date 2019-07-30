Dog blood drive held at Richmond veterinary clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You may think of donating your own blood, but what about donating your pet’s blood?
North American Veterinary Blood Bank is holding a dog blood donation drive Aug. 1 at Stonehenge Veterinary Hospital located at 906 Southlake Boulevard, just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Donor animals will receive a free annual vet exam and blood screening, plus “affection and treats.”
Dogs need to be between 1 and 7 years old, weigh more than 50 pounds, be on preventative heartworm, flea and tick medication, not on medication for chronic illness, up-to-date on vaccines and have never received a blood transfusion.
They also need to be friendly.
Dogs can be registered at navbb.com.
