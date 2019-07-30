Busch Gardens unveils ‘Pantheon,’ a new 72 mph roller coaster

Pantheon, a new roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, will open in 2020. (Source: Busch Gardens Williamsburg)
By Brian Tynes | July 30, 2019 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:55 AM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It’s big ... it’s fast ... it’s powerful ... and it’s opening in 2020.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced Pantheon, a new roller coaster that “combines the might of five Roman gods.”

The inspiration is the gods Pluto, Neptune, Mercury, Minerva and Jupiter and the coaster is being touted as the faster multi-launch roller coaster in the United States.

Pantheon will reach a top speed of 72 mph and features a 95 degree drop.

And, oh yeah, riders will go both forward and backward.

BGW MMXX

It’s official! The FASTEST MULTI-LAUNCH COASTER IN NORTH AMERICA is coming to Busch Gardens in 2020! PANTHEON combines the might of five Roman gods in an ALL-NEW record-breaking display of strength, speed & power, reaching a top speed of 72.5 mph 🎢

Posted by Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

