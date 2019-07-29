2 wanted in shoplifting at beauty supply store

2 wanted in shoplifting at beauty supply store
Two suspects are wanted in a theft from a beauty supply store in Chesterfield. (Source: Chesterfield police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 29, 2019 at 1:46 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 1:54 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting at ULTA Beauty supply.

The two suspects - a male and female - entered the store July 19 and, following a struggle over stolen items, were able to leave with more than $2,700 in merchandise.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.

The suspects are described as a black male wearing a ball cap, dark shirt, jeans and flip flops and a black female wearing a ball cap, dark Adidas jacket, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Two suspects are wanted in a theft from a beauty supply store in Chesterfield.
Two suspects are wanted in a theft from a beauty supply store in Chesterfield. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.