2 wanted in shoplifting at beauty supply store

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting at ULTA Beauty supply.
The two suspects - a male and female - entered the store July 19 and, following a struggle over stolen items, were able to leave with more than $2,700 in merchandise.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
The suspects are described as a black male wearing a ball cap, dark shirt, jeans and flip flops and a black female wearing a ball cap, dark Adidas jacket, jeans and sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
