Victim loses eye in paintball gun assault; 19-year-old arrested

Victim loses eye in paintball gun assault; 19-year-old arrested
Kemontray L. Lamberts. (Source: Richmond police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 29, 2019 at 1:06 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 1:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a man in connection with an assault with a paintball gun.

Police were called to the hospital July 22 for a reported assault. The victim said he was shot several times in the chest, back and eye with a paintball gun in the 1000 block of Saint John Street.

[ Police investigating after man shot with paintballs at Chesterfield intersection ]

The victim underwent surgery and lost his eye as a result of the assault.

Kemontray L. Lamberts, 19, was arrested July 25 and charged with malicious wounding.

A separate paintball assault occurred July 26 at a Chesterfield intersection. Police have not said if the incidents are related or if there has been an arrest made in that case.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.