Victim loses eye in paintball gun assault; 19-year-old arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a man in connection with an assault with a paintball gun.
Police were called to the hospital July 22 for a reported assault. The victim said he was shot several times in the chest, back and eye with a paintball gun in the 1000 block of Saint John Street.
The victim underwent surgery and lost his eye as a result of the assault.
Kemontray L. Lamberts, 19, was arrested July 25 and charged with malicious wounding.
A separate paintball assault occurred July 26 at a Chesterfield intersection. Police have not said if the incidents are related or if there has been an arrest made in that case.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.