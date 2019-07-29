VCU alum staged water gun fights in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A VCU alumnus found a fun way to beat the heat.
Josh Roth took two water guns, filled them up, pointed one at people on the street and placed another one on the ground so they could shoot back.
“It was mad hot," Roth posted. “So we bought 2 water guns, filled them up, and walked up to people and tossed them one.... just to see if they were down for a quick water gun fight..... let’s see happened.”
The result was several water gun battles on Richmond sidewalks that were recorded and shared in videos on Roth’s social media pages that has been viewed tens of thousands of times.
Not everyone shown in the video participated, including a dog, but several people did. The winners were inconclusive.
