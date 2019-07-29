Stuff the Bus event collecting school supplies for Chesterfield students

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Education Foundation is partnering with South State Bank and Walmart to hold a Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.
Donations will be collected Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart in Midlothian, located at 900 Walmart Way. Shoppers can drop off the school supplies at the carts located near store exits or people can also drop off supplies purchased at other locations directly to the school bus.
Supplies needed include paper, pencils, pens, and pocket folders as well as highlighters, binders, backpacks, rulers, erasers, glue and index cards. August 2-5 is the Virginia Tax-Free Weekend which allows shoppers to purchase school supplies without paying tax on these necessary items.
Education Foundation Executive Director Tyren Frazier said, “There are pockets of poverty in every Chesterfield County school; poverty knows no zip code...School supply drivers like this one are critical to seeing that our students have the supplies needed for a successful start to the school year.”
The supplies will be distributed to schools throughout Chesterfield County.
