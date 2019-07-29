Richmond native finishes in 62nd place in Tour de France

PARIS, France (WWBT) - Richmond native Ben King finished in 62nd overall place Sunday in the Tour de France.
This was King’s second time racing the Tour de France, but the first time since 2014.
“It’s awful, it’s terrible,” said King’s uncle, Dan, of what it was like to watch his nephew in a tour stage. “You think it’s going to be fun and exciting, you’re going to be cheering him on, but it is so nerve-wracking.”
King’s uncle says the cyclist was a good runner, then fell in love with cycling, just like his father.
Still, Ben didn’t compete in his first race until he was 16 years old, even though he would ride along during more recreational ventures.
“He would go out on group rides when he was so little on borrowed bikes that were too big and he was good,” remembered Dan.
King was one of just four Americans who started this year’s Tour de France.
