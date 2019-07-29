Police: 5 people steal cigarettes, money in Church Hill burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for five suspects in a burglary on 25th Street.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of North 25th Street just before 5 a.m. July 26 for a reported burglary and found the glass on the front door of the store had been shattered.
Several cigarette cartons and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the business.
The suspects are described as follows:
- Suspect 1: Last seen wearing a black shirt, light colored pants and a white hat.
- Suspect 2: Last seen wearing a green T-shirt with white lettering and a white hat.
- Suspect 3: Last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a white graphic T-shirt and was seen carrying a shoe box.
- Suspect 4: Last seen wearing a white graphic short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.
- Suspect 5: Last seen a white hat and red and black shoes.
A dark-colored sedan was shown on surveillance video leaving the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.