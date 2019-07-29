News to Know for July 29: 3 dead in Calif. shooting; investigation near Richmond club; staying hot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This is week is starting off hot and dry with only a slight chance of rain.
Richmond police are investigating an incident on Chamberlayne Avenue across from Good Tymes club.
Police were called to the scene around midnight.
NBC12 crews saw shoes sprawled on either side of the street and police surrounding a car with a smashed-in windshield.
The VCU Police Department issued an alert Sunday afternoon after police say two men held a woman at gunpoint and robbed her home.
The alert says the robbers entered the home in the 800 block of Catherine Street around 3:45 p.m. and stole cash and a cell phone.
At least three people died and many more were injured Sunday evening in a mass shooting at a California garlic festival.
Officers engaged the suspect, who had an unknown type of rifle, in less than a minute.
Two meteor showers will overlap this week in the summer night sky.
On Monday and Tuesday night, the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will peak with up to 25 meteors per hour.
