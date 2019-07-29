Missing Chesterfield man last seen driving red vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing 37-year-old man last seen Sunday afternoon.
Police say Jason Allen Stolfi was last seen by his wife around 1 p.m. when he left to take a friend to Richmond.
He’s a white male, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue v-neck, black shorts and black Nike flip-flops. He was driving a red Kia Soul.
Police have not released a photo of Stolfi.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.