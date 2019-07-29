2 men shot in face with paintball gun, one loses eye; 19-year-old arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond teen faces a malicious wounding charge after police say he shot a man several times with a paintball gun.
Kemontray L. Lamberts, 19, was arrested July 25 for the alleged shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Saint John Street just after 7 p.m. July 22 for a reported assault.
Court documents state Lamberts was on a scooter in the area when he started shooting the victim with a paintball gun. The man was shot several times in the face, chest and back.
“The shot that hit the victim between his eyes broke the skin and caused a bloody wound to his face,” a RPD detective wrote in a court affidavit.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released the next day.
A court affidavit further states a video of the shooting posted to social media and surveillance video helped identified Lamberts as a suspect in the assault.
Later, police responded to the hospital at 11:45 p.m. for a report of another assault. The victim said he was shot in the face, chest and back with a paintball gun. Officers determined the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Saint John Street a few minutes after the first incident.
The second victim underwent surgery and lost his right eye as a result of the assault. He remains at the hospital as of Monday night. Lamberts is considered a person of interest in this case.
“We are taking these assaults very seriously,” said Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards. “These victims were hospitalized because of the severity of their injuries... We want to do what we can to prevent something like this from happening again.”
A separate paintball assault occurred July 26 at a Chesterfield intersection. A spokeswoman for CCPD said no arrests have been made.
