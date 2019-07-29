Forecast: Hot and mainly dry for 3 days, then afternoon storms arrive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be hot and dry to start the upcoming work week with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances later in the week.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny start, then Partly sunny. A slight pop up shower chance. Lows upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with some slow moving afternoon storms. Lows near 70, highs low 90s. (Rain chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and storms likely. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
