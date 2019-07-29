Dead ducks found in Byrd Park; city investigating cause

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man said he found at least two dead ducks and an injured bird at Fountain Lake in Byrd Park.
Will Lowrey said he was walking his dog Sunday afternoon when he noticed the lifeless body of a duck floating in the water.
“That was new, because I’ve been around this lake many, many times and had never seen dead wildlife here,” he said.
Lowrey said he kept going on his walk when he encountered a second dead duck in the water, about 20 to 30 yards from the first duck. But it didn’t stop there.
“Another 30 yards and I saw a pigeon about 50 feet out in the water that was barely alive, in distress, had flies around it,” Lowrey said.
Lowrey says he the got into the water to get the injured bird, adding that he wasn’t the only one to spot dead wildlife.
“When I was dealing with the pigeon, I had a jogger come by who told me that she watched another duck basically die and go under the water,” he said.
On Monday morning, crews scooped out piles of algae from Fountain Lake.
In a statement, a rep for the Richmond Parks and Recreation said that they are “still investigating and not sure if it is water or not" as they have not seen any negative affects in nearby, connected lakes, nor any evidence of adverse effects on fishes that live in them.
They add that “there are many factors that contribute to injuries or even death of the ducks, including attacks by pets, traffic and improper food being fed to them.”
Lowrey believes that it is also on the patrons of the parks to ensure that the animals aren’t hurt.
“We make parks like this that we know attract animals. People feed them, there’s a nice water source," Lowrey said. “I think we have a duty as people to make sure that those types of situations we create are safe and that we’re not doing anything to harm the wildlife.”
The Parks and Recreation Department says it is investigating the situation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.