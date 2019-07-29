Chesterfield warns of scam involving false jury duty claim

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a jury duty scam.
The sheriff’s said a victim reported someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office called them and said a warrant had been issued for a failure to appear for jury duty.
The caller told the victim to purchase prepaid cards to have the charge dismissed.
The sheriff’s office said it will never tell people to pay money to make a charge go away and that if you are suspicious of someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office, tell then you will call them back, hang up and call the sheriff’s office at (804) 748-1261.
Additionally, active warrants can be viewed at Chesterfield.gov by typing “active warrants” in the search field.
If you feel you have been the victim of a scam, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.
