Chesterfield rat mascot gets a new rat friend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield animal mascot Riley the rat was getting lonely, and now she has a friend.
It took a little coercion in the form of yogurt smeared on the new companion, but Riley took her her new buddy and now Chesterfield County Animal Services has two rat mascots.
The new rat’s name was chosen in a online vote between Rizzo and Rey. Rizzo won overwhelmingly.
Animal Services said Rizzo is dumbo rat, which is identifiable by its big ears.
