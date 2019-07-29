Chesterfield rat mascot gets a new rat friend

Rizzo is the newest mascot for Chesterfield County Animal Services. (Source: Chesterfield County Animal Services)
By Brian Tynes | July 29, 2019 at 12:27 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 12:27 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield animal mascot Riley the rat was getting lonely, and now she has a friend.

It took a little coercion in the form of yogurt smeared on the new companion, but Riley took her her new buddy and now Chesterfield County Animal Services has two rat mascots.

Say hello to the newest addition to our work family‼️ We noticed our office mascot Riley had started to become...

Posted by Chesterfield County Animal Services on Friday, July 26, 2019

The new rat’s name was chosen in a online vote between Rizzo and Rey. Rizzo won overwhelmingly.

Animal Services said Rizzo is dumbo rat, which is identifiable by its big ears.

The results are in and you guys picked it by a landslide... RIZZO!!!! 🐁😁🤗🎊

Posted by Chesterfield County Animal Services on Monday, July 29, 2019

