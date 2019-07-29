Cardless banking trend grows

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s not much need any more to fumble with your purse or wallet in the drive through lane of a bank.
These days it’s easier than ever to get to your money.
Banks across the U.S. have embraced cardless ATMs.
Wells Fargo debuted app-based authentication at all its 13,000 ATMs in 2017. This year Bank of America is wrapping up a major overhaul of each of its 16,000 ATMs.
Bank of America’s Richmond market president, Victor Branch says you pull up your "e" wallet and the machine can scan your phone.
“It eliminates a couple steps and you can get to your money pretty quickly,” said Brand. "Or if you don’t want to carry our wallet around, you always have your phone with right?
Branch says you still need your PIN and you need to think about basic security for your smart phone. Make sure it can lock so no one else can access your digital-wallet.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.