Attorney, wife face abduction charges in Petersburg

“When I got home, I took two pictures and his wife arrived at my house asking for her dog. I told her to leave my house," the woman said in a statement to police. “Then Charles arrived and asked to come in. I said no, and somehow he got into the house from the back. Charles beat me and terrorized me in my house for four hours or more. His wife, Mari Hardenbergh, during part of the beating, taped it on her phone.”