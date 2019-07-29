2 arrested following shooting at hotel

STAFFORD COUNTY Va. (WWBT) - Two people were arrested following a shooting at the Days Inn in Stafford County along Simpson Road.
Deputies were called Saturday for the report of a shooting just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, a group of people told them someone had been shot.
Officials found the 17-year-old victim, who had been shot in the hand, in a hotel room along with a several others.
The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After learning the suspects ran into the woods, they began searching the area with K9s.
Around 4:35 p.m., deputies saw a person matching one of the suspect’s description running down England Run Lane. The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy.
A short time later, deputies found the second suspect in the England Run Lane. Riley Louis Hawkins, 18, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy. He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Deputies are investigating.
