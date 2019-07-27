9-year-old girl publishes book to bring awareness to children in foster care

“One of the characters that is in the book is the dragon. His name is Willow, and it kind of symbolizes the issues that drives these children out of their homes.” Andrew Butler, Audreuna’s dad said, “There is three different characters but usually the same problem, same type of spirit that drives these babies out of their homes. So for us when she [Audreuna] brought this to us, and the thought process of using this one character or this one darkness behind this whole issue kind of sold everything together for this.”