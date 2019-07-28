Roanoke police search for missing 10-year-old girl

By Katie Mazur | July 28, 2019 at 7:13 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 7:13 AM

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is searching for missing 10-year-old Pandora Wright.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a green and gray striped tank top. She has a visible scar on her forehead.

Police believe she is in the company of Tamberly Kennedy, 45, of Roanoke.

They may be traveling in a 2006 red Dodge Stratus, license plate UYD-4622.

Police do not believe Wright is in any danger at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Roanoke Police Department.

