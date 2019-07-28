2 rescued from boat stuck in Hopewell Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire and Rescue officials rescued two people stuck on a boat in the Hopewell Marina Saturday evening.
Officials say they responded to a report of a boat on the water with two individuals.
The boat was found west of the Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Prince George County.
Hopewell Fire and Rescue received assistance from Chesterfield and Prince George County safety officials.
Officials say the boat will be removed from the water on Sunday.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.