Police investigate 3 separate Saturday shootings that left 1 dead, 2 injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gunshots rang out in three separate incidents across Richmond on Saturday, leaving at least one person dead, and two others injured.
Police first responded to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard around 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
They found 46-year-old Trimayne Moore inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene - the victim of an apparent gunshot.
Moore actually lived three miles away on Boston Avenue. His neighbors say that he mainly kept to himself, but they know that he worked in the medical field, and he often helped out his neighbors with tasks such as shoveling driveways and sidewalks after snowfall.
One man said he had just spoke to Moore, who went by “Tre," earlier this week. He was surprised to wake up to the red and blue police lights in front of the house where Moore lived.
Around 1:15 p.m., police were then called down to the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pollock for another shooting.
They weren’t able to locate the victim, but they believe it was a woman who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A little over an hour later at 2:25 p.m., police were then told of a man who also arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police say they’re working to determine where that shooting occurred.
Police do not believe that the two afternoon shootings were related, but they are still investigating both.
As for the Trimayne Moore shooting, the medical examiner is still determining the cause of death, and police are asking anyone with information on the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
