Plane crashes at Chesterfield airport

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a plane crashed at Chesterfield County Airport on Sunday afternoon.
When crews responded to the scene around 1:18 p.m., they found a plane that crashed approximately 100 yards off the runway.
Police said the single-engine plane’s landing gear collapsed upon landing. The pilot landed in the field in an effort to cause minimal damage.
“The pilot, Richard S. Samet, 56, of Richmond Va., did not sustain injuries,” police said in a release.
The pilot was the only one on board.
The FAA has been notified.
The runway was shut down for an hour, but it has since re-opened.
