$31.6 million retirement community opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new $31.6 million retirement community held its grand opening on Thursday in Richmond.
Aspire at Carriage Hill features 148 one and two-bedroom apartments with patios and 10 different floor plans.
Residents will be able to enjoy “an indoor pool, Wi-Fi lounge, salon and spa, fitness center, art studio, movie theater, grand room, business center and four dining venue offering from fine to casual dining. Finely landscaped grounds feature an outdoor patio, manicured walking paths, gazebo with fire pit offering outdoor dining and a full service bar.” A pet park and car wash station will also be featured at the site.
There will be numerous social, educational and spiritual events and programs for residents to participate in.
“We are very excited about bringing Aspire at Carriage Hill’s exceptional amenities and services-focused environment to the Richmond area, said Kristin Kutac Ward, President and CEO of SAG. “Residents enjoy an atmosphere of comfort and convenience with an array of programs and events, along with the best in quality of life and wellness programs. The location provides easy access to Richmond’s historical, cultural, shopping and entertainment attractions, as well as the colorful riverfront scene.”
The monthly rental fee starts at $2,700.
