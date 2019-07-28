$31.6 million retirement community opens in Richmond

“We are very excited about bringing Aspire at Carriage Hill’s exceptional amenities and services-focused environment to the Richmond area, said Kristin Kutac Ward, President and CEO of SAG. “Residents enjoy an atmosphere of comfort and convenience with an array of programs and events, along with the best in quality of life and wellness programs. The location provides easy access to Richmond’s historical, cultural, shopping and entertainment attractions, as well as the colorful riverfront scene.”