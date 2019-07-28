Man fighting for life following shooting in Chesterfield

Man fighting for life following shooting in Chesterfield
The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Source: Alesia Renee)
By Tamia Mallory | July 28, 2019 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 5:42 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a residence in the 6200 block of Barrister Road at about 1:38 p.m. for a report of a man lying on the ground who had been shot.

Upon arrival, a man was found lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

