Man fighting for life following shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a residence in the 6200 block of Barrister Road at about 1:38 p.m. for a report of a man lying on the ground who had been shot.
Upon arrival, a man was found lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There are no known suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
