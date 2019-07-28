Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

July 28, 2019 at 9:47 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 9:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We've definitely had some hot days this week, but the weather this weekend has been much more enjoyable! Hopefully, you were able to get outside and do something that made you smile!

‘Blessed Book’

Unfortunately, we all know that violence can happen anywhere, but the good news is that a Richmond man is trying to help put an end to it with a coloring book. The “Blessed Book” is a way to keep young people active. The book is filled with 20 activities for kids to participate in around Richmond.

Forever Remembered

Quy Pham died during a triathlon a few weeks ago in Chesterfield, but a Richmond brewery is helping his memory live on and helping his family.

Back-to-School

School is right around the corner, so VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter is collecting backpacks full of school supplies for Richmond-area students. For a full list on how you can help put a smile on a child’s face with a backpack full of supplies to help take on the school year, click here!

Adventure Time

If you’ve been looking for a way to test your skills, here is you chance to show off from the tree tops. Tree Time Adventures is officially open in Prince George and has all kinds of obstacles for those on every adventure and skill level.

Life-Saving Transformation

Lionheart, formerly of Richmond SPCA, is now living his best life with his new owner. The poor pup was left to live under a bed for two years. Now, his transformation is something you have to see for yourself.

Fly like an Eagle

This eagle is soaring once again! A female eagle has been returned to the wild after being injured when it got into a fight with another eagle. So awesome!

Photo of the Weekend

Beautiful! Thanks, Bill Draper for sharing!

Taken along the North Bank Trail of the James River park system.
Weather

It looks like it is shaping up to be a pretty nice couple of days with the potential for storms coming later this week.

Final Thought

“Don’t Let Yesterday Take Up Too Much Of Today.” – Will Rogers

Have a great week everyone!

