Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We've definitely had some hot days this week, but the weather this weekend has been much more enjoyable! Hopefully, you were able to get outside and do something that made you smile!
Unfortunately, we all know that violence can happen anywhere, but the good news is that a Richmond man is trying to help put an end to it with a coloring book. The “Blessed Book” is a way to keep young people active. The book is filled with 20 activities for kids to participate in around Richmond.
Quy Pham died during a triathlon a few weeks ago in Chesterfield, but a Richmond brewery is helping his memory live on and helping his family.
School is right around the corner, so VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter is collecting backpacks full of school supplies for Richmond-area students. For a full list on how you can help put a smile on a child’s face with a backpack full of supplies to help take on the school year, click here!
If you’ve been looking for a way to test your skills, here is you chance to show off from the tree tops. Tree Time Adventures is officially open in Prince George and has all kinds of obstacles for those on every adventure and skill level.
Lionheart, formerly of Richmond SPCA, is now living his best life with his new owner. The poor pup was left to live under a bed for two years. Now, his transformation is something you have to see for yourself.
This eagle is soaring once again! A female eagle has been returned to the wild after being injured when it got into a fight with another eagle. So awesome!
Beautiful! Thanks, Bill Draper for sharing!
It looks like it is shaping up to be a pretty nice couple of days with the potential for storms coming later this week.
“Don’t Let Yesterday Take Up Too Much Of Today.” – Will Rogers
Have a great week everyone!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.