Forecast: Slowly heating up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny weather sticks around for Sunday with a slight increase in heat and humidity for the end of the weekend.
SUNDAY: Sunny and a little more humid but not bad for July. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs low 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny. Lows upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of late day storms. Lows near 70, highs low 90s. (Rain chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 50%)
FRIDAY: Afternoon Showers and storms likely. Lows upper 60s, highs mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.