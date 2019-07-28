Chemists work to train drug-sniffing dogs for law enforcement purposes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drug-sniffing dogs can be some of the most important contributors to combating crime, but sometimes the narcotics canines are trained to sniff out are a purer form and smell different than the variety actually found on the street.
That’s why chemists with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory put 19 dogs of different breeds to the test Saturday to help them sniff out a greater range of drugs.
“The goal today is to develop a new method of training that will approve the level of proficiency of narcotics detection,” said forensic chemist Lauryn DeGreeff.
The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) first ran into this issue when dogs they trained were having trouble finding specific scents.
Kimberly Peranich, project manager and chemical engineer for the NSWC Indian Head EOD Technology Division, was put in contact with Degreeff to create a solution that could help dogs find specific odors.
“I was running another canine trial years back and I was having trouble understanding why the dogs I was training were having problems finding the odor,” said Peranich. "As a forensic chemist, Degreeff was able to study the odor and help me identify the fact that the odors we were using to test the dogs were different that than the ones they were trained with and that actually has led to a lot of the research that we’ve done up to this point.”
Degreeff and other chemists created a powdered mixture that mimicked the scent of impure cocaine, not unlike what could be found on the street or in a home. The chemists would then conceal those mixtures in four rows of five white boxes.
Each row had some kind of target in it that could be the pure cocaine mimic or the cocaine mimic mixture, and the rest of the boxes were empty or had some kind of distraction odor.
“There is something called a generalization discrimination balance,” said DeGreeff. “You want your dog to be able to discriminate between two different things: An odor that exists in the environment and the odor they’re supposed to find, but you want them to generalize across multiple purities of cocaine.”
Each of the 19 dogs had to run through the tests three times, sniffing out each row of white boxes to find the mimicked cocaine scent.
The dogs used in the tests were competition dogs that compete in tracking shows and obstacle courses. These dogs were qualified for the testing because they undergo the same scent training as dogs used in the military or law enforcement to sniff out specific scents.
“These dogs have been trained on the pure cocaine scent and are being tested on different mixtures to see how they do," said Degreeff. “If they’re trained on a very pure substance we want to make sure that they will still find that substance when it is in a mixture out on a street.”
DeGreeff and Peranich are hoping to collect the data from these tesst to better benefit law enforcement when training drug-sniffing canines.
“We’ll be able to take this information to local law enforcement and say using this device indeed improved the training of these dogs so we suggests that you might want to incorporate this into your training protocols,” said Degreeff.
Researchers hope to do this by implementing what is called the Mixed Odor Delivery Device or MODD. It’s a special box-like device that replicates the test conducted with the 19 dogs by housing different scents and funneling those scents through a neck to simulate a drug mixture that could be found on the streets, without having the physical contents of the box mix.
“We originally developed this at the Naval Research Academy for homemade explosive training, but we’re going to start using it for narcotics,” said DeGreeff.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.