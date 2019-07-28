Chemists work to train drug-sniffing dogs for law enforcement purposes

“I was running another canine trial years back and I was having trouble understanding why the dogs I was training were having problems finding the odor,” said Peranich. "As a forensic chemist, Degreeff was able to study the odor and help me identify the fact that the odors we were using to test the dogs were different that than the ones they were trained with and that actually has led to a lot of the research that we’ve done up to this point.”