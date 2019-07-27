Weekend Forecast: Looking just fine for July

By Andrew Freiden | July 27, 2019 at 5:10 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 5:10 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful summer weather will slowly be replaced by more typical summer heat later this weekend.

SATURDAY: Sunny with low humidity for July. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a little more humid but not bad for July. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs near 90

MONDAY: Sunny. Lows upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of late day storms. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 40%)

FRIDAY: Afternoon Showers and storms likely. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance 60%)

FIRST LOOK AT NEXT WEEKEND: Looks like some scattered thunderstorms each day with a typical summer pattern in place.

