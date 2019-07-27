The Web advances, Ram Nation falls in first round of TBT

The Web put together a strong comeback and a thrilling victory in its TBT debut. The group of primarily Spider alumni found itself trailing the Green Machine (George Mason alumni) by 16 points in the first half, but clawed back. Benedictine product L.G. Gill’s dunk cut the deficit to seven late in the first half, followed by a steal and ShawnDre’ Jones three to pull The Web to within four heading into halftime.