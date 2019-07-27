Virginia’s tax-free weekend is Aug. 2-4

Virginia’s tax-free weekend is almost here, so that means back-to-school shopping time!
July 27, 2019 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 9:08 AM

The three-day tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

During that time, shoppers “can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.”

According to the Virginia Tax website, there are some guidelines for items qualify for the tax-free holiday:

School supplies, clothing and footwear

  • Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item
  • Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness

  • Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item
  • Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item
  • Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item
  • Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

  • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

