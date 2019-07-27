Virginia’s tax-free weekend is Aug. 2-4

(WWBT) - Virginia’s tax-free weekend is almost here, so that means back-to-school shopping time!
The three-day tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
During that time, shoppers “can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.”
According to the Virginia Tax website, there are some guidelines for items qualify for the tax-free holiday:
School supplies, clothing and footwear
- Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item
Hurricane and emergency preparedness
- Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item
Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item
For more information and a further breakdown of items, click here.
