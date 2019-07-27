Two meteor showers visible next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two meteor showers will overlap next week in the summer night sky.
On Monday and Tuesday night, the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will peak with up to 25 meteors per hour.
Experts say there may be more meteors Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The weather in Virginia will be fantastic for meteor shower viewing with a mainly clear sky expected both nights and warm low temperatures near 70 degrees.
Meteor viewing will also be better than usual because the moon will be in a waning crescent phase (almost a new moon), which means the moonlight won’t make it difficult to see meteors.
You don’t need to look any particular direction to see these meteors, just look up into the night sky.
A bigger meteor shower is ahead in mid-August when the Perseid meteor shower will peak.
The Perseids are typically one of the best meteor showers of the year, but unfortunately this year the Perseid’s peak will coincide with an almost full moon, making many of those meteors impossible to view.
Your best bet may be to see the two lesser known meteor showers early next week.
Happy viewing!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.