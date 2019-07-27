Redskins’ quarterbacks enter camp in three-way competition for starting job

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Last season, Alex Smith had a hold on the Redskins’ starting quarterback job before training camp even started. However, 2019 will see coaches use most of camp to determine who will be the main man under center.
Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins took the podium following practice on Friday, giving their thoughts on the competition. McCoy is back after suffering a broken fibula late last season, Haskins is entering his rookie campaign, while the veteran Keenum is another newcomer making his case (no pun intended) to get that starting job.
“I think we can all play really well," said Keenum. "A lot of big-time throws being made. I think it’s great. I think it’s fun.”
The rookie Haskins has the biggest learning curve. He enters looking to master what McCoy has called a complicated offense, but those who share the quarterback meeting room with the first year player say that he’s coming along just fine.
He’s making leaps and bounds, Keenum said of his rookie teammate. “He’s a really good football player and he’s going to be a great quarterback for a long time.”
"He’s fully embraced it and working hard and not making the same mistakes and I’m certainly walking through that with him, added McCoy.”
All three QB’s are approaching camp like they’re the starter, from a guy like Keenum, beginning his career on the Texans’ practice squad, to McCoy, who has served in a back-up role for most of his Redskins tenure, to Haskins, who’s looking to make a splash as the team’s top draft pick.
“I’ve operated that way if I was the scout team quarterback, the second team, which you have to do as a backup, and then playing the same way. That’s how I operate," Keenum said.
“Just one percent better. One practice, one throw, one rep, one series at a time," remarked Haskins of his approach. "It is easy to look at the end goal and wanting to play and wanting to start but that’s not the bigger picture. The bigger picture is being ready to play. That is what I am working on.”
It may be a competition, but all three signal callers agree that it’s a healthy one, as they work off one another and push each other until Jay Gruden and his staff decide who will take the first snap of 2019.
“If I don’t understand a concept, I’ll as Colt , I’ll ask Case , I’ll ask whoever it is in the room," Haskins commented. "Just trying to figure out ways where I can make things simpler for me. They do a great job at that.”
“The goal for us is to win,” McCoy chimed in. “The coach is going to put the best player out there, who he thinks is ready to lead this team. If that’s you, if that’s me, then we’re in this thing together.”
Keenum thinks the entire team benefits from the competition
“Having that chemistry, as well as the competition, that makes us all better, makes us better as quarterbacks, then it turns the offense and makes the offense better and it makes the team better.”
Training camp resumes on Saturday morning at 9:45am, and will be followed by a walk-through at 4:40pm. Both are open to the public.
