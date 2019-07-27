RACC full, reduces adoption fees to $20

Adopt and save a life! (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control)
July 27, 2019 at 7:15 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 7:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have been considering adopting a new furry friend, now might be the time.

Richmond Animal Care and Control posted to its Facebook page that it is completely full and will be reducing adoption fees on Saturday.

Adoptions fees will be $20 on Saturday, excluding puppies. RACC adoption fees are normally $100.

The shelter along Chamberlayne Avenue will be open from 12-5 p.m.

“Today is THE DAY for you to adopt. Just do it,” RACC posted.

