Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after they found a man shot to death inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Police were called for the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.
When police got to the scene, they found the man unresponsive inside a vehicle.
“The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
