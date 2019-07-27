Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle

July 27, 2019 at 6:24 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 6:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after they found a man shot to death inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Police were called for the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

When police got to the scene, they found the man unresponsive inside a vehicle.

“The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

