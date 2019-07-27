Police investigating 2 separate Richmond shootings after victims arrive at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday afternoon.
The first shooting occurred at the intersection of 4th and Pollock, at approximately 1:15 p.m.
Police were not able to locate a victim at the scene. Shortly after, a woman arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police believe she was the victim in the shooting. She was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The second incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. when police were notified of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the man arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His injury was non-life-threatening.
Detectives are still working to determine where the incident actually occurred.
Police do not believe the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
