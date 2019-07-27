My First School Bus program returns in Chesterfield

New kindergartners will learn about bus safety and practice getting on and off the bus in Chesterfield County Public Library parking lots. (Source: Chesterfield County Public Library/Facebook)
July 27, 2019

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The award-winning My First School Bus program is returning.

New kindergartners will learn about bus safety and practice getting on and off the bus in Chesterfield County Public Library parking lots.

The program is a collaboration between Chesterfield County Public Schools, Chesterfield County Police and AAA Mid-Atlantic. Otto the Auto will be in attendance to discuss vehicle safety.

Registration is required and opens two weeks before each session.

