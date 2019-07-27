Man hit, killed by train in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Friday night.
Police were called to the 3500 block of South Street in Ettrick around 10:06 p.m.
Officers said a man was laying on the train tracks when he was hit by a northbound CSX train.
Police will identify the man after his next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
