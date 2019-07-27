Man hit, killed by train in Chesterfield

July 27, 2019 at 6:14 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 6:14 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Friday night.

Police were called to the 3500 block of South Street in Ettrick around 10:06 p.m.

Officers said a man was laying on the train tracks when he was hit by a northbound CSX train.

Police will identify the man after his next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

