Dogtown Dance Theatre celebrates National Dance Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - July 27 is National Dance Day, and Dogtown Dance Theatre is celebrating with the community.
”National Dance Day is a day of free classes all day long,“ explained Artistic and Executive Director Jess Burgess. “It’s a way for [teachers] to get in front of all sorts of new students.”
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogtown is offering free classes to the community.
”It’s supporting the community, it’s giving everybody a chance to dance for nothing—but it’s giving the artists a really good way to network, meet new people and bring them into their classes,” said Burgess.
Ballet, modern, contemporary, tap, hip hop and salsa are among the classes offered.
National Dance Day will be celebrated from 9-5 at Dogtown Dance Theatre at 109 W 15th Street.
