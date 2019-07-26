Underwater grass, a key indicator of bay health, stays strong

Experts are encouraged by the growth, especially after the record-breaking rainfall in the Chesapeake region last summer. High rainfall, the report states, can result in “nutrient- and sediment-laden stormwater runoff into the bay” that can damage the underwater grass. According to the report, “the persistence of underwater grasses seen last year suggests increasing resilience to such stresses, an indication that the restoration actions taken by the Chesapeake Bay Program and its many partners are working.”