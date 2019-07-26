Teen boy injured in shooting at Ashland park

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen boy injured.
Officers responded to South Taylor Street Park, in the 700 block of South Taylor Street, for a reported shooting on Thursday at 11:46 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by Hanover County Fire and EMS to a hospital for treatment.
“Although we always want our community to be vigilant about their personal safety, this incident appears to be limited to the individuals in South Taylor Street Park last night. As we develop further information pertinent to this case and community safety, we will share as we are able," said Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.
