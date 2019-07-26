Speed bump installed in neighborhood where child was struck

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after a small child was hit by a speeding motorcycle in Henrico’s Highland Springs neighborhood, the county has installed new speed bumps to prevent something like that from happening again.
“It’s sad that it had to come to somebody getting hit for them to do this, but all in all I’m happy for it,” Christy Smith said.
Henrico Public Works said that the County listened to the needs of the community who were upset after the accident on Beech Avenue and a traffic study determined that speed bumps were necessary.
But not all neighbors are satisfied with the response. Only one speed bump was installed, and neighbors like Michael Smith said it is not enough to deter speeding.
“If they could just put a little bit more speed bumps down the street, it would be awesome,” Michael Smith said. “People are obeying the speed bump, but once they get passed the speed bump there’s a stop sign there, and then after that there’s no speed bumps.”
Residents are hoping the county will continue to make changes and install more speed bumps to ensure safety of the residents and their children.
"The response is definitely great, but if they could push it a little bit more and put speed bumps on each one of these streets, it would be great,” Michael Smith said.
