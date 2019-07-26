President Trump to visit Williamsburg for Jamestown Commemoration event

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - President Donald Trump will travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday, according to a White House official.
The President plans to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World.
The celebration is meant to mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of American democracy and free speech in Virginia’s House of Burgesses.
Many Democratic elected officials have announced their decision to not attend the event due to President Trump’s invitation.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney resigned from the event’s planning committee when an invite was extended to the President.
"A president who labels those who disagree with him as un-American and ignorantly advocates for duly elected congresswomen, all United States citizens of color, to be sent back to their countries of origin has no place at this commemorative gathering in our Commonwealth this weekend,” Stoney said in a resignation letter.
Leadership of the Virginia House and Senate Democratic Caucuses released a statement Friday that said, “We will not be attending any part of the commemorative session where Donald Trump is in attendance. The current President does not represent the values that we would celebrate at the 400th anniversary of the oldest democratic body in the western world. We offer just three words of advice to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: ‘Send Him Back.’”
However, some Democratic officials still plan to attend the event, despite the boycott by fellow party leaders.
House Speaker Kirk Cox told media outlets he was “very disappointed” to learn that Democratic leaders won’t be in attendance.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax penned an open letter on Sunday confirming his attendance at the event.
A White House official said President Trump plans to give remarks that “celebrate our great American tradition of representative democracy.”
