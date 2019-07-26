Powhatan adds text message service for 911

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan will being accepting text messages to 911 Aug. 1.
In a press release, the county said the service is available with cell phone plans from Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile.
The messages should be be sent through the wireless device’s text messaging feature and not third-party apps. The service requires an active service plan with data.
Officials said the service should be used when the message is sent by a deaf person, someone with a speech disability, a caller who is unable to speak for a medical reason and situations where making a call would put the caller in danger such as an abduction, domestic violence or active shooter incident.
Exact addresses are needed in the text message as well as the type of emergency assistance being requested. Messages should be brief and in plain language - no abbreviations, photos or emojis.
A 911 operator may text back questions, so be prepared to provide answers, if necessary.
Officials said even though texting is an option, making a call to 911 is still a better option, if possible.
Texting 911 is already possible in most of the greater Richmond area, including Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico. That service began in June 2018.
