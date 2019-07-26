Man shot in face, back with paintballs at Chesterfield intersection

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a paintball incident that sent a man to the hospital.
The incident occurred in the 4000 block of West Hundred Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Police say a man was driving east on West Hundred Road in his truck with the windows down, and a woman in the passenger seat.
As the truck pulled up the intersection with Chester Road, the man noticed something hitting the side of the truck.
When he turned to look out the window, he was struck in the face and shoulder with paintballs. He turned his back to shield the woman, and he was then struck in the back with a paintball.
The man drove himself to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 1977-1984 Chevrolet Surburban with a black tint cap over its license plate. Four suspects were spotted in the vehicle, and all of them were wearing paintball gear and masks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
