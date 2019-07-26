Photographer’s ‘If babies had teeth’ album goes viral

(WWBT) - When people started posting pictures of themselves artificially aged by FaceApp, photographer Amy Haehl of Shelbyville, Ind., had a different idea.
She was sitting on a mountain of photos she had taken of babies and saw an opportunity to have some fun with them.
The result was “If babies had teeth," and the photos range from natural-looking to hilarious to creepy.
“HAHAHAHA I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time,” Haehl posted on the album. “I could have gone back and done this to every single baby that has ever come in my studio. Can’t. Stop. Laughing.”
Haehl posted an album of 16 pictures to her Coffee Creek Studio page, and the reactions poured in. It has received more than 31,000 comments.
The reactions? Let’s call them mixed, though a vast majority loved it.
“Teeth makes these babies look less than innocent. They are smiling like they have something over us.”
“No! I’ll have them as they are made. That is the babies not the teeth.”
“This one actually works and looks cute!”
“I am scarred."
“His or (her) parents. Are going to hate you later. Lol.” But Haehl was already ahead of that. She cleared the altered photos with the children’s parents before posting them.
