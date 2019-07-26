News to know for July 26: Chesterfield warehouse explosion impacts traffic; Carjacking, police chase leads to shooting; Man wanted in home burglary

By Tamia Mallory | July 26, 2019 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 7:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! The week has finally come to an end, and perfect weather seems to be sticking around.

Beautiful weather

Friday will be another sunny day with low humidity.

Lows will be in the mid 60s, with highs in the upper 80s.

Another pleasant summer day

Chesterfield warehouse fire

Chesterfield fire crews are working to contain smoke at Fiorucci Foods.

The meat warehouse is located in the 1800 block of Ruffin Mill Road.

This is a developing story.

Passerby shot on I-295 following carjacking, chase

One person was arrested and another is believed to be on the run following a pursuit and shooting on I-295 in Hopewell.

State police were on the lookout for a black Lexus with North Carolina plates that was carjacked out of Stafford County. A trooper saw the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on I-295 south at mile marker 41 in Hanover County.

The vehicle led police on a high-speed chase to Exit 9A in Hopewell.

Police said at least two people fled the vehicle on foot and two other vehicles were shot as they drove by.

Passerby shot on I-295 following carjacking, chase

Man wanted in Richmond burglary

Richmond police are looking for the suspect in a home burglary.

Police responded to the 00 block of Ampthill Road just after noon July 12 for a reported burglary.

The suspect was wearing a black camouflage baseball hat, white polo shirt with panthers on it and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond police need help identifying this burglary suspect.
Mother charged in 5-year-old’s death

Deshondra Spruill, 30, has been charged with homicide in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue on Sept. 9, 2018, for a report of an unresponsive child. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police initially investigated the case as child cruelty, but upgraded the charges to felony homicide.

Deshondra Spruill.
Speed bump installed in Henrico neighborhood

Henrico County officials have installed a speed bump in a Highland Springs neighborhood weeks after a child was hit by a speeding motorcycle.

Henrico Public Works said that the County listened to the needs of the community after the accident on Beech Avenue and a traffic study determined that speed bumps were necessary.

Residents are hoping the county will continue to make changes and install more speed bumps to ensure safety of residents.

Speed bumps were installed in a Henrico neighborhood where a child was struck.
Final thought

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” - Maria Robinson

