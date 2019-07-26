Forecast: Another pleasant summer day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful summer weather will slowly be replaced by more typical summer heat later this weekend
FRIDAY: Sunny with low humidity continuing. An isolated shower is possible but the chance of rain is only 10%. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny, hotter and more humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90
MONDAY: Sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of late day storms. Lows lower 70s, highs near 90. (Rain chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance 60%)
