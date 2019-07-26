Skip to content
Healthcare Pros
Home Pros
Inside Local Business
RVA Road Trips
RVA Today
WATCH LIVE
News
Weather
On Your Side
12 About Town
CW Richmond
About Us
TV
Home
WATCH LIVE
Send it to 12
Community Calendar
NBC12 Pet Cam
Picture your pet
Stay Connected
Podcast: How We Got Here
News
State
National
Crime
Business
Education
Virginia Mercury
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
JES Weathernet
Sign up for email alerts
Dress for the Weather
Traffic
On Your Side
Acts of Kindness
Savings Guide
Digital Dialogues
Investigate
RVA Parenting
Politics
National Politics
Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
CW Richmond
12 About Town
TV
What's Trending
One Good Thing
About Us
Meet the Team
Management Team
NBC12 Viewpoint
Extreme Night of Fire Giveaway
July 26, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 3:53 PM